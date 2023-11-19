UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Over Dh1.9 million won at Mahzooz draw; Dh20-million prize unclaimed

Participants can enter by buying a water bottle for Dh35

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 1:33 PM

Saturday's Mahzooz draw saw 128,261 winners take home Dh1,933,520. However, unlike last week, the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this time.

The second prize of Dh2,500 each was won by 60 participants. The third prize was bagged by 1,942 winners, who took home Dh77 each. The fourth prize of a free Mahzooz entry worth Dh35 was won by 23,408 participants. The fifth prize was of Dh5 each was bagged by 102,848 winners.

Participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water for Dh35 and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million, the second prize of Dh150,000, the third prize of Dh150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth Dh35 and the fifth prize of Dh5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant Dh100,000 every week to three guaranteed raffle winners.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE