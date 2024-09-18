E-Paper

UAE: Over 114,000 citizens now employed in private companies

Launched in September 2021, Nafis includes salary support scheme, pension programme, child allowance scheme, and unemployment benefit for Emiratis

Angel Tesorero
Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 12:54 PM

Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 1:02 PM

There are now more than 114,000 Emiratis employed in private companies across the UAE, including banks, and more than 81,000 of them were hired after the launch of the Nafis programme three years ago, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) announced on Wednesday.

Launched in September 2021, Nafis includes a variety of financial support programs, including Emirati salary support scheme, pension programme, child allowance scheme, and unemployment benefit. There are also specialised training programmes for Emiratis such as talent, apprenticeship and career counselling.


The ETCC said the healthcare sector “has attracted large number of Emiratis due to the introduction of the studying citizen employment contract (apprenticeship programme) launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre)", which ensures suitable employment for citizens while they pursue their studies.

Additionally, the creatives programme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, is preparing national talents in the creative industry.

As of the second quarter of 2024, Emiratis are present in 21,000 private companies across the country.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Member of the Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said the Nafis programme propels “sustainable economic development through the expertise and extraordinary work of the Emirati workforce, whose talents and skills make them well-suited for a diverse range of professional roles.”

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, added the initiative has significantly contributed to the Emiratisation efforts, achieving unprecedented historical milestones in the number of Emirati citizens joining the private sector.”

“Mohre is committed to refining policies and operational mechanisms that enhance the attractiveness of the private sector, stimulate its growth, and drive Emiratisation efforts in this vital sector, which is a cornerstone of our national economy,” Al Awar added. Nafis serves “as a bridge connecting national talent with employers.”

The platform offers all the essential information and steps needed for Emiratis to find available job opportunities and choose positions that align with their qualifications and capabilities.

Angel Tesorero

