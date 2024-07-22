UAE: Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3' provides tents for displaced families in Gaza

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 7:25 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 7:26 PM

The UAE, through Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3', continued its campaign to provide relief aid and urgent shelter supplies to Palestinian families affected by the situation in the Nuseirat camp, including the provision of tents for the displaced.

Since the beginning of Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3', more than 13,000 tents have been provided to displaced families affected by recent difficult events.

Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3' provided shelter tents for the displaced in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip to support families whose tents were burned and destroyed during recent bombings. UAE efforts are ongoing to provide shelter materials for those affected.

The volunteers of Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3" prepared shelter tents for displaced families in the middle of the Gaza Strip, who lost their previous tents due to displacement. This urgent humanitarian effort aims to assist families affected by repeated displacements and difficult, tragic conditions.

This humanitarian effort aims to support the people in the Gaza Strip by providing them with basic necessities, which are extremely difficult to obtain due to war, displacement, and the prevention of aid and supplies from entering the area.