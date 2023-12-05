UAE opens registration for Haj 2024; how to sign up

The winner who claimed his prize at Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket plans to consult with his mother and wife to explore options on how to utilise the prize money
The UAE's registration platform for Haj 2024 is now open, the authorities announced on Tuesday.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) reminded pilgrims that the registration will be open only until December 21. Slots are also limited, so it is best to book in advance.
Saudi Arabia will welcome pilgrims to Islam’s holiest sites in June next year, with the first batch expected to arrive in May.
Awqaf released a step-by-step guide explaining the registration process for those in the UAE:
Typically, the UAE issues Haj permits only for Emiratis. Expatriates have to go through the quota and procedures of their home countries.
Pilgrims usually go for the pilgrimage via licensed tour operators, a list of which is available on the website of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments. Operators offer all-inclusive Haj packages that take care of visa costs, hotels, transport and food.
