UAE opens desalination plants in Rafah to pump water to Gaza

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 2:18 AM

UAE, on Sunday, officially opened the water desalination plants set up by the authorities in the Egyptian city of Rafah to pump drinking water to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

In implementation to the directives of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, on Sunday, opened the water desalination plants.

The UAE has established six stations with a total capacity of 1,200,000 gallons per day to pump water to the Gaza Strip, benefiting over 600,000 people. The stations were completed in less than three weeks.

The establishment of desalination plants comes within the humanitarian operation 'Gallant Knight 3' that was ordered by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to provide relief to the fraternal people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip, reflecting the UAE's historical stances that support the Palestinians, and standing by their side during the difficult circumstances they face.

Sheikh Shakhboot emphasised that the UAE continues its humanitarian endeavours in supporting the Palestinians and assisting them to overcome these difficult circumstances, especially children and women, indicating that the establishment of these stations aims to ensure the provision of clean and sustainable potable water to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Shakhboot was accompanied by a delegation that included senior officials from various official agencies and humanitarian organisations in the country, in addition to a number of members of the Federal National Council.

The successful water pumping process into the Gaza Strip addresses the scarcity of clean water for the population, providing necessary daily drinking water to shelter centres.

ALSO READ: