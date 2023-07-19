UAE: Opening date of Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi revealed

In August 2015, the government allotted land and the foundation stone laying ceremony was held in February 2018

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 5:28 PM

Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple will be opened to the public in February, top representatives from the BAPS Hindu Mandir said. Representatives noted the opening celebrations will be the biggest “festival of harmony”.

“BAPS Hindu Mandir will be a spiritual oasis for global harmony. This festival will be a celebration that will bring India's art, values and culture to the UAE.”

The grand temple, taking shape on a massive 27-acre land in Abu Mureikhah, will be inaugurated on February 14, 2024, with a Vedic ceremony led by His Holiness Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj. The “enlightening celebration of deep spirituality and faith” is an invitation-only event, the temple said in a statement.

On February 15, Indian community members in the country will be able to join the celebrations through a public dedication assembly in the presence of Swami Maharaj. Participation for this ceremony requires prior registration.

BAPS Hindu Mandir, which is getting built under the supervision of temple head Brahmaviharidas Swami, will be made open to the general public on February 18, 2024. “Events and religious ceremonies before this day will be reserved for the registered and invited only,” the temple reiterated in a statement.

It was in August 2015 that the UAE government allotted land to build a temple in Abu Dhabi. The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, gifted the land during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE. The foundation stone laying ceremony was held in February 2018.

The pink sandstone structure is expected to last more than 1,000 years.

For further details regarding the opening ceremony and registration, worshippers can download the app Festival of Harmony or visit https://festivalofharmony.ae.

