UAE: Omar Al Olama listed on Time's '100 most influential young people' globally

Whether you purchased your phone in store or online, here is a guide to getting your money back
Omar Al Olama, the UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, was listed on Time's 'Next' list.
The list includes the most influential young people around the world.
Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praised the minister's achievement.
"We in the UAE are proud of Omar Al Olama’s selection in the TIME 100 Next list, which includes the most influential young people around the world who have had a prominent role in positively influencing their communities. We are proud of his selection in the global TIME lists," wrote the leader, taking to X.
Previously this year, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Faisal Al Bannai were the UAE citizens listed on Time's 100 most influential people in AI.
ALSO READ:
Whether you purchased your phone in store or online, here is a guide to getting your money back
The highly anticipated 321 Festival, which features live entertainment, will take place at two locations from December 6-8
Residents have been urged to contact the authority via other platforms
Law enforcement and crisis management representatives gathered in Abu Dhabi to participate in the first regional and global virtual training exercise
The study showed how 8 out of 10 residents reported receiving a 'very caring experience' from the country's healthcare system
This edition celebrates the Kingdom of Morocco as the guest of honour
Every ticket bought this month also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3
Museums Express houses exhibits, including Ahmad ibn Majid’s Compass to the World and a model of Al Bateel