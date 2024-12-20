UAE: Official paid holiday for New Year announced for private sector

Private sector employees in the UAE will enjoy a public holiday on January 1, 2025, Wednesday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced on Friday.

This holiday will be officially paid for all employees in the private sector and will mark the first public holiday of the year.

The announcement aligns with the UAE's official list of holidays for 2025, which was released earlier this year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier on Friday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also confirmed that January 1, 2025, will be a public holiday for government employees in the country.

Next year, UAE residents will enjoy up to 13 days off as public holidays. A resolution issued by the UAE Cabinet also notes that the dates for the Eid Al Fitr holiday will be slightly different next year.

Shorter Eid Al Fitr break

The most significant change in public holidays for 2025 is the shorter Eid Al Fitr break. Residents will get up to four days off, with the holiday spanning the first three days of Shawwal, the month after Ramadan.