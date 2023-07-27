UAE offers condolences to Saudi Arabia over deaths in air force fighter jet crash

Abu Dhabi: 64 sites identified as 'unconditionally protected and preserved for future generations'
These heritage buildings cannot be demolished, instead will be given priority in maintenance and rehabilitation
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the deadly crash of a Royal Saudi air force fighter jet.
The jet crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait, leaving its crew members dead.
In a statement on Thursday, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed its sincere sympathies to the government and people of Saudi Arabia, especially the families of the victims.
The number of crew members was not immediately clear. An investigation into the accident is now underway.
ALSO READ:
These heritage buildings cannot be demolished, instead will be given priority in maintenance and rehabilitation
These mosques do not just serve as places of worship five times a day, all year round, but also work as centres of Islamic learning, knowledge and guidance for everyone
Emirates expresses its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism
Residents from the South Asian country can also take advantage of Shariah-compliant financing options of up to 12 instalments
Central Bank survey results showed growth in demand for personal loans was registered across all categories
He oversaw a large-scale emergency management operation along with Oman's Ministry of Health during the Covid-19 pandemic
Storm warnings are in place in many parts of the northern island of Luzon, which is home to about half of the Philippines' 110 million population
Dubai Police have issued repeated reminders cautioning residents about cyberattacks