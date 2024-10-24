UAE offers condolences to Philippines as several people die in tropical storm

The nation also wished the injured a speedy recovery
KT Photo: Shihab
The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines, where vast areas have been severely damaged by river flooding caused by tropical storm Kristen, which has left a number of people dead and injured and caused significant material damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Philippines, its friendly people, and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
