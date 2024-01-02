UAE offers condolences to Japan over victims of deadly earthquake

This comes as part of the police's broader effort to create a positive and rehabilitative environment for inmates
The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Japan over the victims of the earthquake that struck the center of the country, killing and injuring dozens.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to Japan and its friendly people, as well as the families and relatives of the victims in this painful tragedy.
It wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured in the tragedy.
What happens to existing accounts and will e-wallet credit balances be refunded? All your questions answered
6 stations can pump 1,200,000 gallons of water per day to the Strip, benefiting over 600,000 people
The company said the aim is to 'establish a well-regulated gaming environment in the country'
Let's recap some of the significant milestones and new laws that defined this year
The sale topper was plate AA30, which sold for Dh4.5 million
Each of them took home Dh10 million in the final draws of 2023
The ban excludes certain products required for export purposes