E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE offers condolences to India over landslide, flood victims in Kerala

The authority wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured due to the natural calamities

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 5:32 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of landslides and floods in the state of Kerala, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India and to the families and relatives of victims over the painful loss.


The authority also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured due to the natural calamities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Earlier today the Emirates' mission in Kerala called on citizens in India to exercise caution due to the heavy rains in the north of the state of Kerala.

More than 70 people were killed after landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, according to local media. Official mourning has been declared in the state today and tomorrow.

Around 116 people were injured. Rescue operations were hampered after a main bridge collapsed in the region. Army engineers were roped in to help build an alternate bridge, the chief minister's office said in a statement. Rescue has also been made difficult due to no internet connectivity in the area.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from UAE