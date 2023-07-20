UAE offers condolences over tragic bus crash in Algeria

Dubai has been a hotspot for diving in the region for many tourists, offering them offshore and shallow diving
The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Algeria after dozens were killed in a bus crash that happened in the south of the country.
At least 34 people were killed when an Algerian passenger bus collided head-on with a commercial vehicle and burst into flames in the country's southern desert on Wednesday, officials said. The accident was considered Algeria's deadliest road crash in years.
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Algeria and its people, especially the families of the victims.
