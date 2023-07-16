UAE offers condolences over flood victims in South Korea, expresses solidarity

At least 37 people have died and nine are missing after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides

South Korean soldiers and rescue workers are seen along a road leading to an underground tunnel where some 15 cars were trapped in flood waters after heavy rains in Cheongju on July 16, 2023. Photo: AFP

By WAM Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 3:01 PM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with South Korea over the victims of the torrential rains and floods that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the South Korean Government and people, as well as the families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Heavy rains, flooding

Rescuers battled on Sunday to reach people trapped in a flooded tunnel in South Korea, where at least 37 people have died and nine are missing after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides.

South Korea is at the peak of its summer monsoon season, and there has been heavy rainfall for the last four days, causing a major dam to overflow.

The interior ministry reported that 37 people were killed and another nine were missing nationwide in the heavy downpours, mostly buried by landslides or after falling into a flooded reservoir.

Hundreds of rescue workers were still struggling to reach more than 10 cars and an unknown number of people trapped in a 430-metre (1,410-foot) underground tunnel in Cheongju, North Chungcheong province, the ministry said.

