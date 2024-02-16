UAE

UAE: Nursery, sewing workshop opened in correctional facility for women

The rehabilitation programme is to help inmates 'develop new skills for the inmates, as well as to enhance their quality of life'

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 2:48 PM

A new nursery and sewing workshop has been opened in a correctional institution by the Ajman Police.

The authority opened the nursery in Women Penal and Correctional Institution as part of a rehabilitation programme, in order to help "develop new skills for the inmates, as well as to enhance their quality of life.”

The new facilities are part of the institution's community initiatives in 2023, which includes the ‘Relieve My Worries and Make My Family Happy’ initiative that benefited 328 inmates of different nationalities. A ‘Tolerance Fund’ that provided travel tickets for 2,279 inmates who were sent back to their respective home countries.

Ajman Police had another initiative that supported 573 male and female inmates and their families.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ajman Police, inspected the new facilities on Friday, where he commended the the institution's "efforts in updating facilities and enhancing rehabilitation programmes.”

