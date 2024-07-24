UAE: Now, pay Mohre fines, fees in instalments

The ‘Diaspora Summit in Delhi’, to be organised by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, is likely to see participation of senior Indian politicians
Ministry fees and administrative fines can now be paid in instalments, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced.
The service will be available to customers holding credit cards of 5 banks.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Customers can avail this service by contacting their bank. The 5 banks that include this service are:
ALSO READ:
The ‘Diaspora Summit in Delhi’, to be organised by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, is likely to see participation of senior Indian politicians
The authority urged people to follow all safety instructions issued in the North American country
Some government services and airport operations were among those hit by the cyber outage in the Emirates
Users have been advised to circulate this information to their subsidiaries and partners
The Muhibah Angklung, a 36-member ensemble from West Java, performed a series of shows at the Cultural Foundation and Mushrif Mall
An Indian woman who also hit the jackpot remains uncontactable
This marks an increase compared to July 2023, with 1,364 more pensioners and beneficiaries
The initiative will support eligible newly married nationals, who are employed and hold an Abu Dhabi family book