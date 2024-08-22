UAE: New women-only beach announced in Sharjah

Image used for representational purpose

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 6:16 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 6:44 PM

A new beach exclusively for women has been announced in Sharjah on the orders of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The 500-metre beach in the Lulu’iya area of ​​Khorfakkan will offer complete privacy to women. It will also offer other services like a café, a medical clinic and a prayer room..

In further orders, the Sharjah Ruler directed the construction of a pedestrian bridge linking Al Bardi 6 and Al Batha areas in Khorfakkan city.