Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 5:55 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 6:03 PM

Following the launch of the first phase of 'University Certificate Recognition' system, the process time for getting foreign Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) certificates has reduced by 50 per cent.

The number of documents needed to recognise foreign HEIs certificates has also decreased by 85 per cent. The first phase also saw a 50 per cent reduction in the steps required for certificate recognition.

More than 60,000 students in the UAE are set to benefit from the new updates as the Ministry of Education (MoE) has recently launched the second phase of the programme.

The second phase of the system will focus on recognising certificates from foreign universities. This new phase also aims to align standards with international university rankings and promote greater flexibility.

Positive outcomes

Dr Hassan AlSayegh, advisor to the MoE and the head of the customer experience transformation committee at the MoE, said, “The amendments in the second phase aim to facilitate the recognition criteria for university certificates issued by foreign HEIs, allowing for more academic specialisations.”

He emphasised that the ministry has taken proactive steps to launch the second phase of the ‘University Certificates Recognition’ system for certificates issued by foreign higher education institutions (HEIs), based on user feedback, ongoing monitoring and development efforts over the past period.

“This includes greater flexibility in standards, in line with international university rankings and the standards set by the Ministry. Typically, as the global ranking of the HEI granting the degree increases, the requirements for degree recognition decrease. This falls within the Ministry’s efforts to improve the quality of higher education outcomes and encourage students to pursue high-quality education at top-tier universities,” added AlSayegh.

He stressed that these outcomes have encouraged the Ministry to continue adopting an agile approach and apply further developments that have a significant positive impact on a larger group of students.