UAE: New regulations issued for fishing in popular area

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 5:38 PM

Fishermen in Kalba are allowed to pass only through designated routes and not through prohibited areas to reach their fishing spots, according to the new fishing regulations issued on Wednesday.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Administrative Resolution No. (2) of 2024 AD regulating some fishing regulations in Kalba.

The decision stipulated that fishermen in Kalba are allowed to pass only through designated areas to reach the fishing spots. They are not allowed to carry out any fishing activities within the prohibited areas designated by floating signs (buoys).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Fishermen are also prohibited from exporting their catch and selling them outside Kalba. But they are allowed to display and sell them in the city's markets, according to the new regulations.

The new regulations also adds that fishermen whose equipments were confiscated by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority will be compensated. The regulation adds that they will be compensated for the period of their unemployment.

The decision also stipulates that a special committee will be formed to study and propose appropriate compensation for injured fishermen and it will be submitted for approval.

The committee members include Major General Saif Mohammad Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, Chairman of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority and Muhammad bin Shahraan, President of the Kalba Fishermen’s Association.

ALSO READ: