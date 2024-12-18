UAE: New programme in Arabic Language and Islamic studies launched

The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has announced the commencement of the first cohort of future educators specialising in Arabic Language and Islamic Studies.

Offered under the In-Service Postgraduate Diploma in Education and the Pre-Service Secondary Postgraduate Diploma in Education programmes, the tracks are designed to offer professional development opportunities for current and aspiring educators.

The programme offers full scholarships for citizens and an 80 per cent discount for residents in the in-service programmes.

The initiatives aim to empower educators to adopt innovative and interactive teaching methods that utilise the latest digital tools for the future of education.

The college hosted an orientation session for the inaugural cohort of 80 new students enrolled in academic programmes for Arabic language and Islamic studies tracks.

The session highlighted the programmes’ key features, strategic objectives, national educational goals, and the college's strategy to empower qualified future educators to achieve academic and educational excellence in the UAE school system.

Dr May AlTaee, Vice-Chancellor of ECAE, said: "Arabic Language and Islamic Studies have long been foundational to the UAE’s school curriculum, serving as pillars of our cultural and educational identity since the pre-union era. These disciplines are strategic priorities that support our goals and plans for shaping the future of education.