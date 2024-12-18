UAE: New programme in Arabic Language and Islamic studies launched

The Emirates College for Advanced Education has welcomed 80 educators in first cohort
The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has announced the commencement of the first cohort of future educators specialising in Arabic Language and Islamic Studies.
Offered under the In-Service Postgraduate Diploma in Education and the Pre-Service Secondary Postgraduate Diploma in Education programmes, the tracks are designed to offer professional development opportunities for current and aspiring educators.
The programme offers full scholarships for citizens and an 80 per cent discount for residents in the in-service programmes.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The initiatives aim to empower educators to adopt innovative and interactive teaching methods that utilise the latest digital tools for the future of education.
The college hosted an orientation session for the inaugural cohort of 80 new students enrolled in academic programmes for Arabic language and Islamic studies tracks.
The session highlighted the programmes’ key features, strategic objectives, national educational goals, and the college's strategy to empower qualified future educators to achieve academic and educational excellence in the UAE school system.
Dr May AlTaee, Vice-Chancellor of ECAE, said: "Arabic Language and Islamic Studies have long been foundational to the UAE’s school curriculum, serving as pillars of our cultural and educational identity since the pre-union era. These disciplines are strategic priorities that support our goals and plans for shaping the future of education.
"Furthermore, they are aligned with our leadership’s vision and commitment to promoting the dissemination and learning of these subjects as fundamental tools for preserving our national identity and values. By empowering qualified educators in these vital disciplines, we aim to ensure the adoption of innovative practices in teaching Arabic and Islamic studies to inspire school students, while safeguarding cultural values in a continuously evolving educational landscape.”
The In-Service Postgraduate Diploma in Education, a one-year programme comprising 25 credit hours, is tailored for primary and secondary school teachers seeking to refine their skills and enhance classroom practices. The programme has three new tracks: Arabic Language for Secondary Education, Islamic Studies for Secondary Education, and Arabic Language and Islamic Studies for Primary/Early Years Education.
The Pre-Service Secondary Postgraduate Diploma in Education, also a one-year programme comprising 25 credit hours, is aimed at graduates aspiring to pursue teaching careers.
ALSO READ: