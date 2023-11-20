UAE: New law issued to reduce judicial fees in Ras Al Khaimah

Families, friends, and cricket enthusiasts from all walks of life converged to witness the epic showdown
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has issued a new regarding the judicial fees in the emirate.
The law includes 11 chapters in 39 articles, detailing all judicial fees levied by the courts and the Public Prosecution Department.
According to the law, judicial fees were reduced for all civil and commercial lawsuits, rental dispute lawsuits, executive cases, and requests for performance orders, with the upper ceiling for fees being determined according to the value of the lawsuit. The law also included a reduction in fees for appealing judgments before the Courts of Appeal and Cassation.
This law aims to make it easier for litigants to approach the courts and to file lawsuits without bearing additional financial burdens.
