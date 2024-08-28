UAE: New jobs to be created as US firm plans to install 1,000 EV charging units

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 1:02 PM

Loop Global, a US-based turnkey provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is set to make a significant impact on the UAE’s EV infrastructure with plans to install 1,000 units in the country within the next year.

“We will have more than 1,000 units in inventory from the onset and expect to increase inventory to meet the growing demand,” Loop president and co-founder Zack Martin told Khaleej Times as the California-based company opened its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi to support the UAE’s growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions and advance its clean energy goals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Loop provides hi-tech level 2 and DC fast-charging solutions for residential, workplace and public areas. Its flagship Flex and Infinity systems cater to both passenger and commercial vehicles. These systems offer rapid charging capabilities, with the 22 kW EV-Flex stations providing up to 77 miles of range per hour and the quick-charging 300 kW Infinity Flash stations delivering up to 800 miles of range per hour. Its mobile app allows drivers to find the nearest chargers and then initiate, monitor, and pay for charging.

New recruitments

Martin pointed out the creation of new job opportunities as Abu Dhabi is poised to become its future manufacturing base.

“Loop’s aspiration is to make Abu Dhabi its global centre of excellence outside the US. Abu Dhabi would be the R&D, manufacturing and distribution centre, which will help with the creation of local jobs in the Emirate,” he said and noted that installation of the first charging units is slated to begin in the last quarter of this year.

“Our aim is to be the UAE’s No.1 EV charging provider and to use Abu Dhabi as a base for our regional expansion,” Loop CEO Olga Shevorenkova underlined.