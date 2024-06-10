UAE: New federal traffic law announced

Photo: Sheikh Mohammed/X

A new federal law on traffic was approved on Monday by the UAE Cabinet, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Under the new law, there will be amendments to the classification of vehicles and the use of modern technologies on the roads. This move aims to keep pace with the rapid development witnessed by the transport industry globally.

The Dubai Ruler said that the new legislation will cover the expansion of the use of self-driving vehicles and electric cars. The law will also look at various types of personal means of transportation, and reliance on transportation as a whole.

The federal traffic law will take advantage of the technological progress that characterises the country's road network.

This law was announced by Sheikh Mohammed after he chaired a meeting of the UAE Cabinet, where several matters were discussed and approved, in line with the country's commitment to development.

Accelerating economic growth

During the meeting, the formation of a working group, to develop the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the country, was approved. This group would be headed by the Ministry of Economy, and strengthen the role of FCCI in the economy.

The group would also help in building new global partnerships, enabling local companies to enter international markets.

Constant structure is needed to keep pace with changes when increasing economic growth in the country, the Dubai Ruler said.

