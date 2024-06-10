UAE: New federal traffic law announced

Colourful cultural performances captivated the audience, showcasing the country's heritage
A new federal law on traffic was approved on Monday by the UAE Cabinet, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
Under the new law, there will be amendments to the classification of vehicles and the use of modern technologies on the roads. This move aims to keep pace with the rapid development witnessed by the transport industry globally.
The Dubai Ruler said that the new legislation will cover the expansion of the use of self-driving vehicles and electric cars. The law will also look at various types of personal means of transportation, and reliance on transportation as a whole.
The federal traffic law will take advantage of the technological progress that characterises the country's road network.
This law was announced by Sheikh Mohammed after he chaired a meeting of the UAE Cabinet, where several matters were discussed and approved, in line with the country's commitment to development.
During the meeting, the formation of a working group, to develop the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the country, was approved. This group would be headed by the Ministry of Economy, and strengthen the role of FCCI in the economy.
The group would also help in building new global partnerships, enabling local companies to enter international markets.
Constant structure is needed to keep pace with changes when increasing economic growth in the country, the Dubai Ruler said.
With collection of more than 600,000 samples from the country, the Emirati Genome Programme aims to create a map of genetic and hereditary diseases in the country.
Sheikh Mohammed said he was briefed on the achievements of the Emirati Genome Council, and work is underway to expand the amount of samples to one million.
More than 1000 medical personnel have been trained to support this programme. The collection of genetic samples from different parts of the country will also help in the development of medicines specific to prevalent diseases.
The Ruler called on citizens to cooperate with the programme to ensure stronger healthcare for future generations.
In a pilot, pre-marital screening will also be extended to include all genetic and hereditary diseases, the Ruler added.
