UAE: New family ministry will help improve work-life balance, prepare couples for marriage, say experts

As the UAE announced a new ministry aimed at strengthening family support systems, experts in social work and child development express optimism that this initiative will streamline and enhance the regulatory framework governing social services in the country.

By focusing on key issues such as family cohesion, parenting skills, and child well-being, the ministry is expected to provide clearer guidelines and resources for social workers and organisations.

Sanaa Suhail will head the Ministry of Family, as announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, on December 8.

Cindi Santos, a family therapist and counsellor at GEMS Wellington International School, emphasised the significance of the new Ministry of Family.

Working directly with families, Santos noted: "As a family therapist and school counsellor, I witness firsthand the challenges and triumphs they face. By implementing policies that prioritise mental health, family counselling, and community support, the Ministry can create a culture where families feel supported and empowered."

"My hope for this ministry is that it serves as a beacon of guidance and support for families across diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds," she continued. "I would love to see initiatives that provide accessible family counselling and parenting workshops to help de-stigmatise seeking help for family-related challenges."

The expert pointed out several risks for family breakdown that the new ministry is aiming to address: "Significant risks include communication difficulties, work-life imbalance, the influence of technology, and unaddressed mental health challenges. These issues can lead to misunderstandings, emotional distance, and unresolved conflicts."

To address these challenges, she suggested, "The Ministry can promote active listening and effective communication through workshops and campaigns. Encouraging organisations to adopt family-friendly workplace policies and partnering with schools to teach emotional intelligence and coping mechanisms for children and parents are essential steps."

"This ministry is a remarkable step forward," Santos concluded, "and with the right initiatives, it has the potential to transform the way families function and flourish in the UAE."

Sheikh Mohammed has outlined the key responsibilities of the new Ministry for Family, which include developing and implementing policies to foster stable and cohesive families, promoting initiatives to increase fertility rates among citizens, and reducing the risks of family breakdown.

The ministry will prepare couples for marriage, enhance parenting skills, and ensure a work-life balance. It will also focus on safeguarding children's rights, supporting vulnerable groups, and regulating institutions that provide social services. Additionally, the ministry will be responsible for training personnel in the social sector and licensing professionals in the field.

Dr Amina Al Hamadi, a sociologist, emphasised the importance of addressing the foundational aspects of family life, particularly in preparing couples for marriage. "Equipping couples with the necessary skills and knowledge to form cohesive families is essential in today’s fast-paced society," she explained. "By encouraging and supporting them through marriage preparation programmes, the ministry can help ensure that families are built on solid foundations."

Furthermore, Dr Al Hamadi highlighted the potential impact of organised marriage support programmes and grants. "These initiatives can provide couples with valuable resources, helping them navigate the challenges of early marriage and family life. This support not only strengthens the couple's bond but also contributes to the overall stability of families in the community." Dr Omar Khaled, a psychologist, also weighed in on the significance of the new ministry, particularly regarding the regulation and licensing of institutions that offer social programmes and services. "While many organisations provide essential support to families, a regulatory framework is crucial to ensure that all providers adhere to consistent standards." Dr Omar Khaled "I have worked closely with different entities that focus on social justice. This new ministry will not only enhance the quality of services available but also foster a sense of unity among organisations working toward common goals," he stated. Dr Khaled further explained that regulation will help in identifying best practices and creating a collaborative environment where organisations can share resources and knowledge. "By working together under a regulated framework, we can create a more effective support system for families, ultimately improving outcomes for children and parents alike."