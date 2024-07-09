UAE: New emergency call system in vehicles to cut death toll by up to 10%

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 7:58 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 8:06 PM

The UAE Cabinet on Tuesday approved the technical regulations for the improvement of emergency communications in vehicles called e-Call system that is aimed at cutting the response time of emergency services by 40 per cent.

The e-Call system, which is installed in some vehicles, works by sending emergency message to the police as soon as in-vehicle sensors detect a serious accident. Information include vehicle model, location, fuel type and number of passengers inside the vehicle.

The aim of updating the e-Call system, which was first introduced in Abu Dhabi in 2021, is to cut down the death toll on the roads by 2 to 10 per cent and reduce serious injury cases by 2 to 15 per cent.

It also works by providing the best response time to emergency calls, which is four minutes only.