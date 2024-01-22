UAE: New council to develop and implement AI policies in Abu Dhabi

World No 2 Rory McIlroy conducted the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a law establishing the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC).
The council will be responsible for developing and implementing policies and strategies related to research, infrastructure and investments in artificial intelligence and advanced technology in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohamed has also issued a resolution appointing members of the new council. The Ruler’s resolution appointed Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Chairman of the AIATC, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice-Chairman. The resolution also appointed Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, and Peng Xiao as members of the council.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The establishment of the council reflects a strong belief in the importance of technological leadership in building the economy of the future. The council will develop plans and research programmess in collaboration with local and global partners to enhance Abu Dhabi's status in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced technology. It complements Abu Dhabi's strategy to position the emirate as a world-leading hub for investments, partnerships, and talent in the sector.
The council will contribute to enhancing and ensuring the continued development and prosperity of the post-hydrocarbon economy.
ALSO READ:
World No 2 Rory McIlroy conducted the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw
The exclusive invitation-only three-day event presents a curated display of rare, intricate, and handwoven carpets
Khaleej Times met three individuals who competed in the championships held in Dubai, where they showcased their passion for coffee
It was after marking their one-year anniversary last year, that Michael knew he wanted to pose the special question
The contest is part of Dubai's seven-month-long fifth Labour Sports Tournament
The trees came up at 210 sites including nature reserves, roads and parks
A total of 19 kids got the golden opportunity of having a one-on-one interaction with the artist
The ministry wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured