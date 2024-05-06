UAE: New canal in Sharjah to link lake with sea

In latest feat, Pakistan's Naila Kiani climbed world’s fifth highest peak Makalu on Sunday
A new canal project has been initiated in Sharjah that will link the open sea to the creek and onward to Khalid Lake.
The Al Layyah Canal, spanning 850 metres in length, aims to improve water quality and increase flow of water in Khalid and Khan Lakes from the Arabian Gulf.
Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, inspected the progress of the canal that includes the construction of two main bridges, a water canal, a breakwater, and promenade.
Tests were conducted and confirmed success during the completion of the 320-meter-long breakwater that will protect the canal in extreme weather conditions.
The canal will also feature a range of amenities and services catering to social, economic, and recreational needs.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The next phase of the project includes constructing a new waterfront with an Islamic architectural character that matches the architectural style of government entities and the Jubail Market building opposite the canal.
ALSO READ:
In latest feat, Pakistan's Naila Kiani climbed world’s fifth highest peak Makalu on Sunday
The 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh279.5 per gram on Monday morning as compared to last week’s close of Dh278.75 per gram
This is an unbelievable feeling to be here, said old timers, recalling the first service held in April 1979 at St Andrew’s Church on Corniche Road
Most residents could expect a fair to partly cloudy day ahead
Onion has been selling at over Dh6 per kg in the local hypermarkets after India put restrictions on exports last year
Explorers have reported experiencing overflowing wadis across the country
This service will be accessible for five days after the link becomes active
Sheikh Mohammed issues decree, forming the council chaired by the Dubai Ruler