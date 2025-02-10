UAE: New AI tool to scan heart rate, blood pressure of life insurance applicants via video

UAE residents planning to purchase life insurance will no longer have to undergo medical tests, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) technology which is transforming our daily lives.

A UAE insurer has introduced an AI-powered face scanning feature which measures key health metrics like heart rate, blood pressure, and respiration rate of life insurance applicants in the country through videoconference.

Launched by Sukoon Insurance, this new AI-powered tool eliminates the need for traditional medical exams, making the application process more convenient and efficient.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Initially, we've set specific age bands and sum assured limits for policies that will eliminate the need for medical tests. As this is a pioneering approach, we will progressively explore expanding the scope of medical test exemptions,” said Emmanuel Deschamps, executive vice president and head of individual life and workplace saving at Sukoon, which claims to be the first insurer to introduce this technology in the UAE.

He added that this solution is currently exclusively for individual life insurance policies.

The UAE’s public and private sectors have been aggressively pursuing AI to benefit from this revolutionary technology, making the country a hub for responsible AI adoption.

According to a study by Trends Research and Advisory, the UAE’s AI market is expected to reach $46.33 billion by 2030 on the back of a strong push from the National AI Strategy 2031 and advanced innovation centres.

“Sukoon covers the cost of medical tests, offering significant savings to customers. More importantly, it provides unparalleled convenience, allowing applicants to complete the process from anywhere,” he said, adding that only customers within specific age bands are required to take this test, based on the desired sum assured.

Emmanuel Deschamps. Photo: Supplied In 2024, Sukoon registered gross written premiums (GWP) of Dh5.84 billion. It was rated A by Standard and Poor’s and A2 by Moody’s. Deschamps added that integrating AI within the videoconferencing tool is a testament to the company’s digital approach for greater flexibility and convenience for our customers. ALSO READ: UAE, France to build 1-gigawatt AI data centre: What we know about this mega tech project UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed discusses AI, economic ties with French President in Paris