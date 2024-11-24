UAE: Need a rabies jab for your pet? Vaccination campaign to launch in Al Ain on Tuesday

Owners of small breeds of cats and dogs were invited to a rabies vaccination campaign in the city of Al Ain on Tuesday.

Al Ain Municipality made the announcement on X calling on pet owners to visit the main Theater at Bawadi Mall from 4pm to 10pm to get the jabs.

Rabies virus causes acute encephalitis in all warm-blooded hosts, and the outcome of infection is nearly always fatal, as per the US Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Exposures to rabies in pets and livestock may not always be recognized by their owners and caretakers.