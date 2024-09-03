E-Paper

UAE: Need a holiday to recover from vacation? How residents can prolong relaxation period

Many residents highlight that they suffer from a 'post-vacation syndrome'

by

Nandini Sircar
Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Many people in the UAE believe that they require vacation-like activities or a staycation after returning from a holiday, especially following an extended summer break.

Interestingly, research published in the Journal of Organisational Behaviour supports this idea, indicating that scheduling leisure activities after a vacation can help extend the fade-out period, particularly when those activities promote relaxation.


Studies also indicate that scheduling a few short vacations or relaxing activities shortly after one’s return can help prolong the psychological and productivity benefits of a holiday.

Khaleej Times reached out to a few residents who highlighted that despite the recharge, they struggle to regain their drive upon returning to work after a break.

'Missing the big family'

American expat in the UAE, Natalia Miranda, who recently returned after a long break from Kerala in India, said, “I always have ‘post-holiday’ blues. But there are two parts to this. There is a relaxing vacation that you take and a family vacation that you take. When you come back from a relaxing vacation you have to regain normal life, you come back to cooking breakfast, lunch, and dinner. When you stay at the hotel one is just ordering or going out."

"On the other hand, when you are visiting family, and you come back to a forlorn house, you start experiencing the post-holiday blues. You feel lonely without the big family around. Then you are really tired because one is doing so many things and running around doing different chores.”

Natalia Miranda
Natalia Miranda

Therefore, upon her return, Natalia tries to spend more time connecting with friends and family on social media 'just to ease the pain'. “I also make extra plans to fill the schedule, like an extra dinner or coffee with friends or an outing. I reminisce how this time last week I was sitting with so and so," she added.

'Dread checking office mail'

She also mentioned how she sometimes feels worried about finding urgent issues or negative feedback on work emails that may have arisen during her absence.

“I also dread checking my office mail. So, I do it two to three days before I am supposed to return. Although people at my workplace are not aggressive at all but there could be work-related concerns.”

Rejoining closer to a weekend

Shreya Chakraborty, who works as a lawyer, shares how the ‘post-vacation syndrome’ like fatigue and insomnia starts affecting her a few days towards the end of her leave.

“I feel I stop enjoying a couple of days before the holiday actually ends. The routine starts playing up in my mind. I feel anxious about returning home which means going back to daily home and office responsibilities. The stresses of daily life, particularly of professional life, start coming back, even before the vacation officially ends. Therefore, I always try to watch a movie on my return flight to keep my mind preoccupied.”

She adds, “I also start planning as to how I can take time off next, to enjoy at least a mini-vacation. This definitely helps reduce stress levels and regain that momentum. Additionally, I like to rejoin office on a Thursday or a Friday which is closer to a weekend instead of a Monday.”

Gradually re-enter routine

Healthcare professionals highlighted that often people feel the need for a vacation just to recover from a vacation. “This phenomenon is often referred to as ‘vacation fatigue’," said Dr Nada Omer, Consultant Psychiatrist, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

“This feeling arises because vacations, while enjoyable, can also be stressful, involving travel logistics, social obligations, and a break from routine. The abrupt transition back to daily responsibilities can amplify feelings of exhaustion and overwhelmingness,” she added.

Experts explained that to ease this feeling, individuals must gradually re-enter their routine, such as taking a day off after returning, planning low-key activities, or practicing mindfulness to reconnect with their environment.

“An adjustment period can be beneficial, allowing time to process experiences and reintegrate into daily life,” added Omer.

Wellness coaches also reiterate when planning a vacation, it's crucial to consider how the trip can support genuine emotional and mental recovery.

“This could mean planning more downtime, choosing destinations that resonate with your interests, or engaging in retreats that focus on personal development and wellness," said Girish Hemnani, a Life Coach based in Dubai.

"Vacations should be seen as an extension of our daily lives in terms of emotional and mental health care, not as an escape from them. This shift in perspective might be the key to turning travel into a truly restorative experience," he added.

Nandini Sircar

