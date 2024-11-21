UAE National Day: Official Eid Al Etihad ceremony to be held in 'breathtaking' Al Ain venue

Al Ain will play host to the UAE’s National Day celebrations this year, its organising committee announced on Thursday. As reported by Khaleej Times, the 53rd National Day celebrations are being called ‘Eid Al Etihad’.

The official ceremony will take place “amid the breathtaking natural landscapes of Al Ain, a city deeply cherished by the people of the UAE”, the committee said. People across the UAE can watch the celebrations of the national day holiday 2024 live on December 2 on local TV channels, cinemas and selected public areas. Viewing locations throughout the Emirates will be announced soon.

On December 2 every year, the UAE puts on a grand show that is usually attended by the Rulers of the Emirates. The show has previously been held at venues like Expo City, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Hatta Dam, Al Jubail Mangrove Park and Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Aysha Al Nuaimi, head of Communications of the organising committee, said: “Al Ain holds significant historical importance that dates back thousands of years. It is a city where nature and heritage intertwine seamlessly, showcasing the UAE's commitment to sustainability. Rooted in centuries-old traditions, its natural environment and historical landmarks are treasures of Emirati heritage. Combined with modern sustainability initiatives, it has transformed into a beacon of environmental stewardship, preserving its natural beauty while embracing progress to inspire future generations.”

Al Ain was where the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan began his journey as a young ruler. Known as an agricultural centre for its lush oases and ancient Aflaj irrigation systems, the garden city is recognised as a Unesco World Heritage site. The recognition highlights its ecological and historical significance — "a legacy spanning over 4,000 years that continues to enrich the UAE's cultural identity". The committee said the show will feature "innovative storytelling mechanisms" that will honour the "UAE's journey and the legacy of the founding fathers".