UAE National Day holiday: 3-day weekend announced for some employees

December 1, Friday, will also be a remote work day for this sector, according to the government

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 3:07 PM

Last updated: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 3:36 PM

The UAE on Thursday announced a long weekend for federal government employees to celebrate National Day. The sector's holiday will be from Saturday, December 2, until Monday, December 4, 2023.

December 1, Friday, has also been announced as 'remote working day' for those working in ministries and federal entities. This, however, excludes those whose jobs require physical presence in the office.

Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) had declared December 2 and 3 as paid public holidays for private sector workers.

Since the dates fall over the Saturday-Sunday weekend, the holiday won’t translate into an extended break.

