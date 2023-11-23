UAE National Day holiday: 3-day weekend announced for private sector employees

File photo

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 9:16 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 10:38 PM

Private sector employees have been given an additional day off to celebrate the UAE National Day. This translates into a three-day weekend for workers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had previously specified just December 2 and 3 as the paid holidays to mark the national occasion. On Thursday, the ministry said December 2, 3 and 4 (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) would be off for private sector workers.

This came as the ministry announced "an update" on the holiday.

Government workers will get the same holiday for National Day. Human resource authorities across the country, including the federal body, have given public sector workers a break on December 2-4. They will work remotely on the day prior to the holiday - Friday, December 1. Fridays are usually a half-day for most government workers as they have a 4.5-day work week.

All employees will report back to the office on Tuesday, December 5.

A unified holiday policy implemented in the country for both public and private sector workers ensures all employees get equal number of breaks throughout the year.

Also called the UAE Union Day, the UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 52 this year.

