UAE National Day: Free parking announced in three emirates on public holiday

Authorities have made the announcement as residents plan to celebrate the last long weekend of the year

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 9:40 PM

Last updated: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 9:45 PM

Ahead of the 52nd Union Day celebrations in the UAE, residents plan to celebrate the last long weekend of the year with fervour.

With exciting discounts, fireworks diplays and freebies planned for the public holiday, authorities also have announced free parking in three emirates.

Here are the details:

Abu Dhabi

MAWAQiF parking fees will be free of charge as of Saturday, 2 December, 2023, until 7.59am on Tuesday, 5 December.

Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.

Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced free public parking for the Union Day holiday.

The authority said that parking will be free of charge from Saturday, December 2 to Monday, December 4. This will be applicable to all public parking except multi-level terminals.

Parking tariff will resume on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Sharjah

The Sharjah Municipality on Friday announced free parking on the occasion of UAE National Day.

The municipality said that public parking will be free from Saturday, December 2 until Monday, December 4. The regular paid parking system will resume on Tuesday, December 5.

