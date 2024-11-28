UAE National Day: Dubai reserves 4 public beaches for families during 4-day weekend

Four public beaches in Dubai will be reserved exclusively for families during the four-day National Day weekend.

From November 30 to December 3, these beaches have been designated family-only: Jumeirah Beach 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, and Umm Suqeim 2.

Employees of both private and public sectors will enjoy a four-day weekend to mark the UAE National Day, which is called Eid Al Etihad from this year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, director of Public Beaches and Waterways Department at the Dubai Municipality, said: "Dedicating public beaches in Dubai to families during the Eid Al Etihad festivities aims to regulate the number of visitors to the beaches, which witness a large influx during public holidays and festivals. It also seeks to provide families with the opportunity to enjoy Dubai's beaches during the holiday.”

The Dubai Municipality has deployed an “integrated safety and rescue team” comprising 135 personnel. Additionally, a 60-member field supervisory team has been assigned to oversee beach operations throughout the holiday period.

In collaboration with its partners, the civic body will closely monitor all beach operations.

ALSO READ: