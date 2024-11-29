UAE National Day: Abu Dhabi announces ban on entry of trucks, heavy vehicles

This ban will be implemented on December 2 and 3, which falls on Monday and Tuesday
File photo
Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre has announced a ban on the entry of trucks and heavy vehicles into the city ahead of UAE National Day celebrations.
In a tweet on Friday, November 29, the authority said that on the occasion of the 53rd National Day, heavy vehicles and trucks would be prohibited from entering main cities – Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Zayed City.
This ban will be implemented on December 2 and 3, which falls on Monday and Tuesday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Several events and shows will be lined up across the Emirates as residents get a four-day weekend due to the public holidays on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3. Abu Dhabi will also be hosting a range of activities including fireworks at several locations across the city during the festive period.
The UAE marks the National Day — now called Eid Al Etihad — on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year.
ALSO READ: