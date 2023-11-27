UAE National Day: 50% traffic fine discount announced in Umm Al Quwain

Amidst truce between Israel and Hamas, the UN and other global humanitarian bodies are rushing aid supplies such as fuel, cooking gas, food and medicines for Palestinians
Ahead of the 52nd National Day celebrations in the UAE, authorities in Umm Al Quwain have announced 50 per cent discount on traffic violations in the emirate. The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police has unveiled an initiative, offering the discount on all types of violations committed in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain before November 1, 2023.
This discount applies to all violations, excluding severe infractions, and is valid from December 1, 2023, to January 7, 2024. Initiative is aimed at fostering compliance with traffic regulations and encouraging individuals to address outstanding violations during this specified period.
According to the authority some violations not included in discount:
