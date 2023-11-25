UAE National Day: 14 things you shouldn't do on long weekend during celebrations

The move is in line with Sheikh Mohamed's keenness to support the agricultural sector in the country
Ahead of the National Day long weekend, the UAE has announced guidelines for residents during the three-day celebratory period.
Taking to X, the Ministry of Interior laid out the ground rules for those marking the special occasion on December 2, 3 and 4.
From maintaining order on the roads to avoiding any disruptions in communal spaces, here's a guide to the 'dont's' to be followed this upcoming holiday.
ALSO READ:
The move is in line with Sheikh Mohamed's keenness to support the agricultural sector in the country
In case of accidents, parents shall be held responsible for failing to supervise their kids, the police warned
From luxury staycations to fitness trips, residents are planning to make the best of the surprise 3-day weekend
Those who are taking the Metro are urged to keep a minimum of Dh15 on their Nol cards
The Metro extension — half of which will be underground — will be serving several communities, including Mirdif, International City, Dubai Creek, Al Warqa, Silicon Oasis, among others
The local government has confirmed the holiday dates for the emirate
Motorists are advised to drive safely and be extra cautious
Yasmine Salaam, known as the 'Pink Taxi Runner', said she now has an intimate knowledge about the country she has called home for the last 48 years