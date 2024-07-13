UAE: Nahyan 1st Street to be partially closed starting July 14 in Abu Dhabi

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 7:15 PM

A major road in Al Ain in Abu Dhabi is set to be partially closed for almost a month starting Sunday, July 14, according to AD Mobility.

The closure on Nahyan The First Street will start from 12am on Sunday and last until Saturday, August 10.

The road will be closed as well as the traffic diversion to the opposite side. The lane highlighted in red will be closed, while those in green will remain unaffected.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X on Saturday.

The authorities also announced the partial closure of Shakbout bin Sultan Street in Al Ain from Sunday, July 14, to Sunday, August 4.