UAE: Mum finds obscene massage cards in 9-year-old’s bag

A mum, who lives in Dubai's Deira area, was cleaning her son's bag recently when she made a shocking discovery: She found a stack of massage cards in her nine-year-old son's school bag.

These cards, which advertise mostly unlicensed and illegal massage services, often have obscene photos of women and actresses.

"I found about 30 massage cards in the bag’s side pocket. I am sure that he did not have any bad intentions, but even a collection of such cards is unacceptable,” said Amina (name changed upon request), a Dubai resident of 12 years.

“I couldn't believe what I was seeing. My son is just a child – to find such explicit material in his possession was horrifying.”

Son in distress

Asked why he had collected the cards, the boy seemed to be in distress, unable to explain. It also seemed like he was unaware of the inappropriate nature of the cards, Amina said.

“When pressed further, he replied that he had seen a few children collecting these cards and he also wanted to have a collection,” she said.

In some neighbourhoods in Dubai, residents have been dealing with with obscene massage cards scattered on pavements, streets and residential areas.

The discovery made by Amina highlights how children are now exposed to these inappropriate images that objectify women.

Protecting children

“It's very scary that such material is easily accessible to children. As parents, we try to protect our children from inappropriate content,” said Ahmed, father of a 7-year-old boy.

Parents are discussing among themselves how to educate their children about the dangers of picking up unknown objects. “It's important that we talk to our children, explain to them why such content is inappropriate, and encourage them to report if they come across anything like this,” said Ahmed, a resident of Al Karama.

Behavioural change

Psychologists advised parents to watch out for any behaviour change in their children. Children can present as being sad and reclusive, spending more time on devices at odd hours, showing sleep disturbances, and having academic problems.