UAE: Motorists warned of delay on key road due to installation of Etihad Rail Bridge

Motorists have been warned of a delay along Al Yalayis Interchange with Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai this weekend due to the installation of the Etihad Rail Bridge, the Roads and Transport Authority said on Friday.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), RTA said that motorists can expect a delay coming from Al Yalaysis Road towards Dubai and Abu Dhabi from 12am Saturday, September 23 until 12am Monday, September 25.
“Please adhere to the directional signs and use alternative routes to ensure you reach your destinations smoothly,” RTA added.
Etihad Rail's commercial freight services are fully operational, transporting any type of cargo across the UAE.
Stage Two extends across the UAE from the border with Saudi Arabia at Ghuwaifat, connecting the emirates via Abu Dhabi, KIZAD, Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali Port, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras al-Khaimah and thence to Fujairah on the UAE’s east coast. Etihad Rail will also link with the planned GCC network, crossing borders with the UAE’s GCC neighbours.
