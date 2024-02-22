UAE motorists alert: Road to be closed for field exercise

Meanwhile, 509 companies were referred to Public Prosecution for offering unlicensed services
Motorists have been informed of a road closure that is set to take place from 9am today.
Emirates Road leading to Bateen Al Samar area will be closed for a field exercise today, the Ras Al Khaimah police said in a post on X.
Motorists heading to other emirates from Ras Al Khaimah can use Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed street instead.
The map of the road closure can be seen below:
