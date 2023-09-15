UAE motorists alert: Partial closure of major Abu Dhabi road; authority warns drivers

Published: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 11:23 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 10:19 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi has warned motorists of a partial closure on a major road in the emirate.

The Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) - Abu Dhabi has been closed from Thursday, 14 September, up till Monday, 18 September.

The partial closure started on 10pm on Thursday for one left lane and will be in effect until 6am on Monday.

Two other left lanes will be closed from 10pm on Friday, 15 September, until 6am on Monday.

The authority took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform motorists of the closure.

Residents have been urged to drive carefully and abide by traffic rule and regulations.

