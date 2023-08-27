UAE motorists alert: New traffic lane on key road in Sharjah

Beware of fraudulent trading platform that promises to 'turn $250 into $7,500'
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has implemented a project of adding a new traffic lane on one of Sharjah's key roads.
Taking to Instagram, the authority announced the change. The new lane is located on Al Taawun Street, starting from Al Nahda Bridge towards Al Taawun Square.
At a length of 1km and a width of 3.65 metres, the lane has been added with the aim of increasing the street’s capacity of vehicles, making a total of 4 traffic lanes.
The project additionally encompasses modification of entrance and exit points, alongside the incorporation of a safety buffer within existing parking areas.
The project aims to achieve the highest levels of traffic flow, and to reduce the rates of accidents and congestion at peak times.
