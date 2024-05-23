UAE: Most employees have a second job or business, expert says

Image used for illustrative purposes. File Photo

Published: Thu 23 May 2024

In the UAE private sector, it is not uncommon for employees to have a side hustle. Recruitment experts said that it is important for employees and job-seekers to discuss this with potential employers during the interview process.

Kameron Hutchinson, recruitment director at Allsopp & Allsopp, advised job seekers to be upfront during interviews.

"You should research the employer you're considering; if they have a strict policy that requires 100% of your time, that's not the right employer for you," Hutchinson told Khaleej Times.

Hutchinson noted that the key is to ensure that the full-time job remains the main focus.

"You should not be misleading during an interview. If you can give 100 per cent of what the employer requires and you have some time and energy left over to do something on the side, follow your passion and go for it," he said.

When asked about how common it is for employers to have a second source of income in the UAE, Hutchinson noted that it is very common. He also noted that private sector policies are changing.

"It's already happening — many corporates and firms are changing their policies to allow people to have something on the side other than their full-time job," he said. "That's why we love Dubai - you can do many things at once, you don't have to be confined to one job."

Hutchinson, a British expatriate, noted the mental difference between the UAE and his home country. "In the UK, the mentality is to have a 9-5 job, 30 days of annual leave and that's it," he said.

Hutchinson said that side hustles could include running an active social media brand that generates income from views or collaborations, without a full-time commitment.

"Some people need a full-time job to afford their passion on the side," he explained.

Hutchinson also recommended building an effective relationship with your employer.

"If you show up to an interview and say 'Hello, I want this job but I have a side hustle,' the chances are that the employer won't favour you," he said.

"But if you have been giving your full performance, impressing the employer, and showing your true value, then you can have a discussion with them about it.”

Nicki Wilson, owner and managing director of Genie Recruitment, has noticed that having part-time jobs in addition to a full-time job is becoming more common, especially among younger Generation Z employees.

Wilson explains: "Especially Gen Z, they're very interested in this. Most of them are very entrepreneurial. They like to advance their skills in different areas, and not be limited to one role."