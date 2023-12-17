UAE: More than 120,000 winners take home Dh1.7 million in Mahzooz draw

Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 12:16 PM

More than 120,000 winners have taken home a total prize of Dh1,778,850 in the latest edition of Mahzooz' draw.

While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 120,021 winners won prizes as the follows:

Second prize: 24 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh6,250 each.

Third prize: 1,368 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh109 each.

Fourth prize: 19,524 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned a free Mahzooz line worth Dh35.

Fifth prize: 99,102 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh5 each.

Three lucky participants were awarded the Triple 100 Guaranteed raffle prize of Dh300,000 in total, with each participant taking away Dh100,000.

For Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million, the second prize of Dh150,000, the third prize of Dh150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth Dh35 and the fifth prize of Dh5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant Dh100,000 every week to three guaranteed raffle winners.

