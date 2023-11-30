UAE: More than 12,000 private companies asked to comply with Emiratisation targets

Photo: Wam

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 10:43 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has notified over 12,000 private companies with 20-49 workers that Cabinet Resolution No. (33/5W) of 2023 regarding the expansion of Emiratisation targets will be in effect starting January 2024.

Companies with 20-49 workers will be required to hire one UAE national in 2024 and another one in 2025.

This step is expected to create around 12,000 jobs annually for UAE nationals in 2024 and 2025 in various vital economic sectors to consolidate the Emiratisation file, a top priority for the UAE Government.

This Resolution comes in addition to Emiratisation targets for companies with 50 or more employees that are required to achieve a 2 per cent Emiratisation growth in skilled jobs.

Ayesha Belharfia, Under-Secretary for Emiratisation Affairs at Mohre, said, "We are committed to following-up the implementation of Emiratisation targets, in line with the policies and resolutions of the UAE Cabinet in this regard. To that end, we adopt an integrated system of policies, standards, regulatory tools, and partnerships to achieve our objectives: empower Emirati professionals, enhance their competitiveness, and broaden their engagement in the workforce across the labour market."

Belharfia called on the companies included in the Emiratisation targets following the expansion to promptly register on the Nafis platform and benefit from the programme's support.

The companies included in the new Resolution operate in 14 specific economic activities: information and communications; finance and insurance; real estate; professional and technical activities; administrative and support services; education; healthcare and social work; arts and entertainment; mining and quarrying; transformative industries; construction; wholesale and retail; transportation and warehousing; and hospitality and residency services.

Companies were selected according to specific criteria and data, including the quality of their jobs, the extent of their compatibility with Emiratisation goals, geographic locations, growth, and other conditions that would attract UAE citizens to work in these economic activities and ensure job continuity. The activities were also chosen based on their rapid growth rate and ability to provide jobs and a suitable work environment.

As of January 2025, a yearly financial contribution will be imposed on companies that fail to meet their requirements in 2024, amounting to Dh96,000 for each UAE citizen not hired. Meanwhile, a financial contribution of Dh108,000 will be imposed in January 2026 for the year 2025. Companies can pay their due contributions in installments in agreement with Mohre.

