UAE: More than 1,000 private firms caught faking Emiratisation from mid-2022

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 3:43 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 4:09 PM

During inspections conducted by human resource ministry, 1,077 private companies were caught faking Emiratisation in the UAE since the second half of 2022.

The authority penalised these firms which hired 1,818 citizens who were proven to have violated Emiratisation laws by attempting to overcome targets by hiring Emiratis illegally.

Emiratisation is considered fake when it is confirmed that a UAE national works in a nominal job without real tasks to meet the establishment's required Emiratisation targets and/or when an Emirati is rehired in the same establishment to circumvent data and benefits from the relevant benefits of Emiratisation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Companies indulging in bogus Emiratisation are penalised for their violations. Besides imposing financial penalties, violating companies are downgraded to the lowest category within the classification system of private sector establishments registered with the ministry. This step comes with several consequences for private companies, including higher fees for Mohre services.

Penalties for violating law

Actions taken against violating companies go up to a hefty fine of Dh20,000 to Dh100,000 fine for each case. Referral to the Public Prosecution is based on the severance of the violation.

MoHRE reiterated that fake Emiratisation is a clear violation of Emiratisation-related decisions and the regulations of the Nafis programme. Any violations related to Emiratisation can be reported through MoHRE call centre at 600590000 or the Ministry’s smart application.

ALSO READ: