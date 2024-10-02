E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Mohre call centre service temporarily disrupted due to maintenance

Residents have been urged to contact the authority via other platforms

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 4:33 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation informed the public of its call centre operations being affected until the end of this week.

This comes as the authority's call centre undergoes significant updates.


To get in touch with Mohre, individuals have been urged to contact the authority via email at ask@mohre.gov.ae, through online chat on its website and app, via WhatsApp, or on their social media platforms.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority's call centre is usually reachable at 600590000, which is currently under maintenance.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE