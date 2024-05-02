UAE: Missing 17-year-old boy found dead in Ajman

Travellers advised to take extra travel time, keep checking updates
Ibrahim Muhammad, the 17-year-old Pakistani boy who went missing nearly three weeks ago after an argument with his mother, has been found dead.
He was the eldest of two sons. His mother confirmed receiving the heartbreaking news from Ajman Police, stating, "I was called today (Thursday) to identify the body. It was him. My heart has shattered into a million pieces."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
She said the body was discovered near Al Khor Tower in Ajman. Initial reports suggest he took his own life on the day of his disappearance on April 12.
The family had filed a missing person report and Ibrahim's father had made a heartfelt plea for his safe return.
Ibrahim's mother said she had been living between hope and despair. "In recent days, we received word of possible sightings in Sharjah multiple times, and I rushed there each time. But, they all turned out to be false alarms. Each day I woke up hoping my son would be back, but today my worst fears have been realised. No mom should go through this."
ALSO READ:
Travellers advised to take extra travel time, keep checking updates
While some devised makeshift rain defences, others who were travelling set out extra early to the airport to catch their flights
Connectivity and accessibility will be given priority with the development of the new passenger terminal
Leaver’s breakfast, special assembly, signing T-shirts; all plans are now altered for senior students
During and after the unprecedented rains and flooding on April 16, many went above and beyond to help the country recover
Authorities said the decision has been taken keeping the safety of the public in mind
Divided into at least three separate areas, the park will be a first-of-its-kind protected area in the emirate
Dubai Police said that the emirate is expected to witness weather fluctuations during the coming hours